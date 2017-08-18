Delhi ex-law minister Tomar given anticipatory bail by Bihar court 

Former law minister in the Delhi government Jitendra Singh Tomar was granted anticipatory bail by fourth additional district and sessions judge Kumud Ranjan Singh, at Bhagalpur in south eastern Bihar on Friday.

Tomar had moved the court for anticipatory bail after an FIR was lodged against him by TM Bhagalpur University (TMBU) last month for committing fraud by way of procuring a fake law degree from the university.

The order on his bail plea was reserved by the court on August 8, following completion of argumens by the two sides. Kameshwar Pandey, lawyer of Tomar, confirmed anticipatory bail had been granted to Tomar by the court. He has been given time of 20 days for furnishing a bail bond, Pandey said.

In its hearing held earlier, the prayer for anticipatory bail had been opposed by Satya Naryan Sah, Public Prosecutor (PP), on the ground that the FIR lodged against Tomar by TMBU was different form the one that was lodged against him previously by Delhi Bar Council.

The lawyer for Tomar had brought to the notice of the court that another FIR could not be lodged against him when an FIR had been already lodged against him on the same issue of procuring a fake degree earlier.

In the FIR lodged against Tomar, by registrar,TMBU, details of the fabricated documents that were submitted by him for seeking admission, besides alleged fraud committed by him for procuring law degree from university, had been mentioned.

The university had initiated legal action against the former Delhi law minster, by lodging FIR against him roughly seven months after his degree was cancelled, following approval of academic council, syndicate and university senate.

Earlier, the examination board and disciplinary committee of the university had given their consent for cancellation of Tomar’s law degree. Even the Delhi police, in its inquiry conducted separately, had found that Tomar’s law degree was fake.

Tomar was arrested by the Delhi police on June 9, 2015 in connection with the fake degree case. He had submitted his resignation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the following day, just hours after a Delhi court remanded him to four-day police custody.