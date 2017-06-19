Delhi HC asks CBSE to explain scrapping of re-evaluation system

The Delhi high court on Monday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to place before the court the decision of its governing body and examination committee to do away with its re-evaluation policy.

A bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and AK Chawla also asked the board to bring its marking schemes for the various class XII subjects.

The court’s order came while hearing petitions by students, who recently gave class XII board exams from Delhi and one from Saudi Arabia, challenging the scrapping of the re-evaluation policy of CBSE.

During the hearing, the court referred to a news item claiming that CBSE made mistakes in the totalling of marks which was corrected after verification.

According to the news report, some students who had sought verification of their board exam marks saw a substantial increase of 35-45 marks in their scores.

“When there are so many errors in totalling, then how many would there be in evaluation,” the bench remarked as it listed all the pleas by the students for further hearing on June 21.

The students have also sought parity with 150 Odisha students whose answer sheets have been ordered by the Orissa high court to be re-evaluated.

However, CBSE told the Delhi high court that it is seeking review of the Orissa high court order and till now has not declared any re-evaluated results in that state.