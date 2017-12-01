Delhi HC asks EC if Sasikala faction can use hat symbol to file nomination for RK Nagar bypoll

The Delhi High Court asked the Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday whether the Sasikala-TTV Dinakaran faction of AIADMK can use the ‘hat’ symbol to file nominations for the upcoming bypoll to the RK Nagar assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Justice SP Garg asked the poll panel’s lawyer to take instructions and inform the court on this aspect at 2.30 pm Friday.

The hat symbol was given to the Sasikala-TTV Dinakaran group by the EC in March this year after it had frozen the use of the ‘two-leaves’ symbol, to which a group led by Tamil Nadu chief minister EK Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam had also laid claim.

The Palaniswami-Panneerselvam faction had at the same time been granted the ‘electric pole’ symbol.

However, on November 23 the poll panel ruled in favour of Palaniswami-Panneerselvam faction by allotting the ‘two- leaves’ symbol to them.

The Sasikala-TTV Dinakaran faction in its plea has also challenged the November 23 order of the ECI, besides seeking interim directions permitting it to use the ‘hat’ symbol to file nominations.

However, the other faction contended before the court on Friday that only the returning officer (RO) can decide whether the Sasikala faction can use the ‘hat’ symbol.