Delhi HC refuses to pass order against Farooq Abdullah over PoK remarks

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to pass any order on a PIL seeking action against National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his alleged remarks on Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the petitioner to approach the ministry concerned, which will decide the issue on merits.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Delhi-based Maulana Ansar Raza, who claims to be a social activist, seeking “immediate investigation” and “arrest” of the Srinagar MP alleging that he has favoured Pakistan and insulted India.

The bench disposed of Raza’s plea, saying it was not expressing any opinion on the petition and asked the Centre to take an independent view on the matter.

It also said that the petition has been filed without making any representation before the authorities concerned.

The plea had alleged that Abdullah has been making “such controversial remarks and statements by which the nation and its people feel ashamed of such persons being Indian citizens”.

Abdullah had on November 11 said that PoK belonged to Pakistan and “this won’t change” no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight.

The petition, filed through lawyer Nawal Kishore Jha, has said the NC chief should be tried for penal offences including sedition and treason under the IPC and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau be also asked to probe the entire issue.

“I tell them in plain terms -- not only the people of India, but also to the world -- that the part (of J&K) which is with Pakistan (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and this side to India. This won’t change. Let them fight how many wars they want to. This won’t change,” Abdullah had said.