Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on BSF jawan’s video

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the Centre to spell out the steps taken following the emergence of a video in which a BSF soldier alleged that troopers on duty were served poor quality food.

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, however, declined to give any immediate protection to BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had posted the video on Facebook, against any action by the paramilitary force.

The bench sought status report from the home ministry and issued notices to paramilitary forces -- BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifle -- on the plea asking for a detailed report on the ration procuring process, food preparing and serving to all categories of ranks in the force.

During the brief hearing, the home ministry’s counsel told the court that an inquiry had been initiated on the issue and its report would also be submitted to the court.

“The steps that have already been taken by home ministry in this regard be filed before the court. File status report,” said the bench, posting the case for further hearing on February 27.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a former central government employee, Puran Chand Arya, through his counsel Abhishek Kumar Choudhary.