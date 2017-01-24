Delhi HC stays order seeking details on PM Narendra Modi’s degree

The Delhi High Court put on hold a Central Information Commission (CIC) order on Monday, directing the Delhi University to allow the inspection of records of the students who had passed Bachelor of Arts in 1978, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also cleared the exam.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued a notice to RTI activist Neeraj and sought his response on DU’s plea against the CIC order on December 21, 2016.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for DU, contended before the court the order has “far-reaching adverse consequences” for all universities , which hold degrees of crores of students in a “fiduciary capacity”.

Justice Sachdeva has posted the case hearing on April 27, until then Neeraj will have to reply to the DU’s plea.

In its plea, the university has contended that the CIC order was passed in “unexplainable haste” as the information sought is “third party personal information”. It has argued if the order is not interfered with, all the universities and education bodies would be flooded with applications seeking information with regard to third parties.

The CIC had directed the university to allow the inspection of the register containing complete information on the results of all the students who passed the BA exams in 1978, along with the roll number, candidate’s names, father’s name and marks.

Neeraj’s plea to get details of all the examinees along with their results was previously denied by the Central Public Information Officer of the university, saying it was “personal information of the students concerned, the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity or interest”.