FIR against Dinakaran for allegedly offering bribe for AIADMK symbol

In fresh trouble for TTV Dinakaran, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary for allegedly bribing a middleman to get two leaves symbol allotted to his faction.

The FIR was registered on Sunday after the middleman, Sukesh Chander, was arrested from a five-star hotel and Rs 1.3 crore and two luxury cars recovered from him, police said on Monday.

The factional war in the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu following the death of chief minister and founder J Jayalaithaa saw the party split into two ­-- AIADMK (Amma) and AIADMK Puratchi Thalavi Amma.

The election commission is to decide which faction would get the AIADMK’s two leaves symbol.

“We had information that the leader was paying Rs 50 crore to some officials to get a desired symbol for his party. He had contacted middleman Subhash Chander and also paid some money,” deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Madhur Verma said.

They were questioning Chander and investigating the chain of events, police said.

The case is the latest blow to Dinakaran, who is also facing a money-laundering probe and rebellion within the ranks.

Sources said senior minsters want Dinakaran to step down after the election commission cancelled the RK Nagar assembly byelection following the cash-for-vote scandal.

Dinakaran, a nephew of VK Sasikala who is serving time in a corruption case and is the leader of AIADMK (Amma), is the party’s RK Nagar candidate.

The seat fell vacant after Jayalalithaa’s death.