Delhi techie gets life term for chopping wife into 72 pieces

A court in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun sentenced Delhi software engineer Rajesh Gulati on Friday to life imprisonment for killing and chopping his wife Anupama into 72 pieces in 2010.

Gulati was convicted of murdering his wife and hiding evidence related to the murder by the additional and sessions court in Dehradun on Thursday.

Anupama’s brother Sujan Pradhan filed a missing police complaint with the local police on December 11, 2010. A day later, police interrogated Rajesh who confessed to killing his 33-year-old wife in a fit of anger by slamming her head against the wall on the night of October 17, 2010.

Rajesh Gulati killed his wife Anupama in a fit of anger. (File Photo)

The next morning he cut Anupama into 72 pieces and kept the parts in a deep freezer he bought to hide her body. Whenever his two kids or relatives would ask about her, he would tell them Anupama was out.

Police named Gulati as the prime and only accused under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code in its charge sheet filed on March 10, 2011.

In the 350-page charge sheet, the police said the motive behind Anupama’s murder was the strained relations between the couple and alleged second marriage of Rajesh with Jhuma Dutta of Kolkata.

Rajesh and Anupama both hail from the national capital. The couple decided to settle in Dehradun following their return to India after spending almost 18 years in the United States.