Delhi woman raped in Hyderabad hotel, four arrested

The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested a 40-year old man who allegedly raped a 20-year old maid servant from New Delhi at gunpoint at a hotel in the upscale Banjara Hills in the city in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police also arrested three other persons in the age group of 35-40 years, who assisted the accused in committing the offence. All the four hail from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh state.

According to the police, the maid servant, a resident of Mahipalpur in Delhi, accompanied Payal, daughter of her employer and her friend Ramu to Hyderabad for holidaying on August 5. They checked into a hotel in Banjara Hills. While Payal and her friend stayed in the second floor, the maid was alone in the fourth floor.

At around 11 pm on August 15, the maid was going out for ice cream after having dinner with Payal and Ramu. While she was about to enter the lift, she noticed that there were already four people inside. She avoided lift and took the stairs, but they followed her. Suspecting foul, she returned to Payal’s room on the second floor.

In the early hours, the accused rang the doorbell and claimed that he was from room service.

When the maid opened the door, the four accused barged into the room and dragged her out at gun point. They snatched the mobile phones of the inmates, so that they would not make any calls.

The terrified woman escaped from them and rushed to the reception, but they followed her. After threatening the receptionist, they took her to a room in the fourth floor.

Read more: Telangana: Sarpanch tries to settle ‘rape’ case for Rs 2,000, booked

The survivor called up the police a day later who took the four accused in custody before formally arresting them on Friday. Police also seized a country-made hand gun from them.

“One of them tied her with ropes and raped her. The other three persons went to Payal’s room and threatened her with dire consequences if she raised any alarm,” Banjara Hills police inspector Kasthuri Srinivas told HT.

He said the all the four accused had a room on the fourth floor and had noticed that the maid was staying alone in the room and hatched a plan.

“We have registered cases against them under Section 376, 354, 342 and 506 read with 109 of Indian Penal Code. Investigation is going on,” the inspector said.