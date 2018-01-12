Democracy in danger, says Congress after four SC judges hold press conference
The four judges said “democracy will not survive in this country” unless this institution is preserved.india Updated: Jan 12, 2018 15:16 IST
The Congress on Friday said “democracy is in danger” after four seniormost Supreme Court judges came out in the open to say that the situation in the apex court was “not in order”. (Full text of judges’ letter)
“We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the Supreme Court expressed concerns about the functioning of the Supreme Court. #DemocracyInDanger,” the Congress’ official Twitter handle said.
In an unprecedented move, four seniormost judges of the Supreme Court on Friday called a press conference and said the situation in the top court was “not in order” and many “less than desirable” things have taken place.
Unless this institution is preserved, “democracy will not survive in this country,” the four judges said.