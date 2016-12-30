Demonetisation biggest scam aimed to benefit industrialists: Cong

Faced with a campaign blitzkrieg by the ruling dispensation, the Congress on Thursday attacked the BJP for not investigating bank accounts of its leaders.

It also dubbed demonetisation as the “biggest scam aimed to benefit industrialists” and sought to know from PM Narendra Modi the amount of black money recovered.

In Delhi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused senior BJP leaders of hoarding cash and laundering money. In Jammu, party leader Ambika Soni said, “The PM should give us an idea of how much black money has been recovered in the process.”

The Congress alleged the government did not investigate Gujarat businessman Mahesh Shah’s declaration of Rs13,860 crore. It also alleged that after Rs 3 crore cash seized from BJP leader’s car in Ghaziabad recently, “BJP leader Ashok Monga told the police that the money was sent from the BJP’s Delhi headquarters to party’s Lucknow office, showing a letter on behalf of Amit Shah”.

Attacking Modi, Surjewala said, “You talk about digital payments, then why Rs 3 crore in cash was sent to BJP’s office in UP?”

The Congress added that notebandi had turned out to be ‘deshbandi’. “Development has come to a standstill. It’s a scam that has led to economic instability in the country,” Surjewala said.

Soni said, “The government should answer the five questions that were raised by Rahul Gandhi and let the country know who were the economists the Prime Minister consulted or was it just a dream he got and implemented, inflicting trouble on 125 crore people.”

(With agency inputs)