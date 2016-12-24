Demonetisation broke backbone of Himachal: Rahul attacks PM Modi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi once again criticised the Narendra Modi government on Saturday for “breaking the backbone of Himachal Pradesh’s economy” by demonetisation.

Addressing a public rally in the hilly town of Dharamsala, Gandhi hit out at PM Modi for hurting horticulture, agriculture and tourism in the state the mainstays of Himachal Pradesh’s economy. This was Gandhi’s first visit to Dharamsala after the Congress’ debacle in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

“PM Modi has taken a crown off the state’s head, just like the BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh snatched away lands from the adivasis,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi has been unsparing in his attack on the Centre, which is under pressure from the Opposition parties to smoothen the currency switch campaign announced on November 8.

Millions have been queuing outside banks and ATMs since then to exchange their old high value banknotes in the wake of the shock recall of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 bills.

During a rally in Uttarakhand’s Almora on Friday, Gandhi had called Modi’s decision to demonetise 500 and 1000-rupee notes an “economic robbery” by which “Modi has hit the poor”.

Reiterating his stand in Himachal Pradesh, Gandhi said: “PM Modi has divided India into two parts -- 1% rich people on one side and the middle class, poor people on the other.”

Gandhi also asked the Prime Minister why he didn’t table the list of Swiss bank account-holders in the Parliament if his government was really sincere about its stand against black money and corruption.

“When I ask questions, he (Modi) makes fun of me. Mock me as much as you want, Modi ji, but also answer my questions,” Gandhi said.