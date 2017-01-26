Demonetisation float to join after it’s done at ATM: Twitter reacts to R-Day parade

India celebrated its 68th Republic Day on Thursday, marked by a grand parade in the national capital.

Rajpath was graced by a colourful and vibrant mix of state tableaux, fly-pasts, daring stunts on motorcycles and dance performances by students, showcasing India’s culture, military might and vigour.

As is customary, Twitter users found several elements of the parade hilarious. Here’s a glimpse the most amusing, rib-tickling reactions on the Twitterverse:

The demonetisation float is there. But you have to wait in queue of other floats to see it. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) 26 January 2017

The Demonetisation float will be here as soon as it's done at the ATM. — Rohan (@mojorojo) 26 January 2017

Surprised the floats of Delhi and Haryana didn't try to overtake the one ahead from the left.#RepublicDay — Parth MN (@parthpunter) 26 January 2017

Camera crew using Nokia 6600 to film the flypast. — Rohan (@mojorojo) 26 January 2017

When you have to cross relatives' place 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TRCv45seWy — Maithun - TNP (@Being_Humor) 26 January 2017

Mumbai float on #RepublicDay representing the winter season there. pic.twitter.com/vJ425YWqOp — Pranav (@pranavsapra) 26 January 2017

When ur Twitter enemy makes a grammatical error pic.twitter.com/M60e1iO4Ap — Rohan (@mojorojo) 26 January 2017

Bihar Tableau is preparing for UPSC right now, will come in the end. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) 26 January 2017

1: When teacher is teaching

2: During attendance pic.twitter.com/8INKkefe5j — Chikoo (@TweetErrant) 26 January 2017