Demonetisation float to join after it’s done at ATM: Twitter reacts to R-Day parade

India celebrated its 68th Republic Day on Thursday, marked by a grand parade in the national capital.
Rajpath was graced by a colourful and vibrant mix of state tableaux, fly-pasts, daring stunts on motorcycles and dance performances by students, showcasing India’s culture, military might and vigour.
As is customary, Twitter users found several elements of the parade hilarious. Here’s a glimpse the most amusing, rib-tickling reactions on the Twitterverse:
The demonetisation float is there. But you have to wait in queue of other floats to see it.— Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) 26 January 2017
The Demonetisation float will be here as soon as it's done at the ATM.— Rohan (@mojorojo) 26 January 2017
Haryana's tableau is so beautiful #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/C6rigjCwrS— Bakwas Rider (@BakwasRadio) 26 January 2017
Surprised the floats of Delhi and Haryana didn't try to overtake the one ahead from the left.#RepublicDay— Parth MN (@parthpunter) 26 January 2017
Camera crew using Nokia 6600 to film the flypast.— Rohan (@mojorojo) 26 January 2017
When you have to cross relatives' place 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TRCv45seWy— Maithun - TNP (@Being_Humor) 26 January 2017
#HimachalPradesh float showing India what it's famous for. WEED!!!#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/HDmH5t3RJN— Rohit Swain (@rhtswn) 26 January 2017
UttarPradesh tableau #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/xDPO3qKwZB— Maithun - TNP (@Being_Humor) 26 January 2017
Mumbai float on #RepublicDay representing the winter season there. pic.twitter.com/vJ425YWqOp— Pranav (@pranavsapra) 26 January 2017
When ur Twitter enemy makes a grammatical error pic.twitter.com/M60e1iO4Ap— Rohan (@mojorojo) 26 January 2017
Bihar Tableau is preparing for UPSC right now, will come in the end.— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) 26 January 2017
1: When teacher is teaching— Chikoo (@TweetErrant) 26 January 2017
2: During attendance pic.twitter.com/8INKkefe5j
A quick look at the Fab India float on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/jnXG0mVXIc— Pranav (@pranavsapra) 26 January 2017