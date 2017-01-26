 Demonetisation float to join after it’s done at ATM: Twitter reacts to R-Day parade | india-news | Hindustan Times
Demonetisation float to join after it’s done at ATM: Twitter reacts to R-Day parade

india Updated: Jan 26, 2017 13:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The motorcycle display team, Swetha Ashwa, perform stunts on on Rajpath.(DD National)

India celebrated its 68th Republic Day on Thursday, marked by a grand parade in the national capital.

Rajpath was graced by a colourful and vibrant mix of state tableaux, fly-pasts, daring stunts on motorcycles and dance performances by students, showcasing India’s culture, military might and vigour.

As is customary, Twitter users found several elements of the parade hilarious. Here’s a glimpse the most amusing, rib-tickling reactions on the Twitterverse:

