Modi defends frequent changes in note ban rules, slams critics

Dismissing criticism of frequent changes in rules post demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday those who cannot endorse corruption and black money openly are relentlessly finding fault with his government and vowed to take forward the fight by implementing a strong law against benami properties.

“I assure you this is just the beginning in our fight against corruption. We have to win this war. There is no question of stopping... there is no question of retreat,” said Modi, who has been under sharp attack from the opposition over demonetisation, with Rahul Gandhi levelling allegations of “personal corruption” against him.

In his last monthly address this year in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, Modi defended the changes in the rules related to deposits and withdrawals, saying these have been done to reduce the people’s problems and defeat the forces that are out to thwart his government’s fight against black money and corruption.

Modi said “being a sensitive government, it amends rules as required, keeping the convenience of the people as its foremost consideration, so that citizens are not subjected to hardships”. At the same time, it has to come out with “antidotes” against new tactics of the “murky enterprise of perfidy and corruption”.

“People, who cannot endorse corruption and black money openly, resort to searching for faults of the government relentlessly,” he said, lashing out at critics.

He said that some people who are spreading rumours that political parties enjoy all concessions and exemptions “are wrong” and asserted that “all are equal before law” and they have to abide by it.

The PM criticised the opposition for not allowing Parliament to function, that evoked displeasure from the President and the Vice President besides all-round public indignation and ire, and said he wanted a good discussion on this campaign as well as on political funding, had both Houses run properly.

Modi also talked about the Benami Property law that came into being in 1988, but neither its rules were framed, nor was it notified and laid dormant for years.

“We have retrieved it and turned it into an incisive law against ‘Benami Property’. In the coming days, this law will also become operational. For the benefit of the nation, for the benefit of the people, whatever needs to be done will be accorded our top priority,” he said.

“I assure you that this is not the end. This is just the beginning in our fight against corruption. We have to win this war against corruption and black money. There is no question of stopping or going back in this fight. With wishes of 125 crore people, there is no question of retreat,” he said.