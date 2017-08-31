‘Demonetisation success’ top trend on Twitter, users allege organised effort by BJP ministers, supporters
Several BJP ministers tweeted about the effects of the demonetisation drive, tweeting with #DemonetisationSuccess.india Updated: Aug 31, 2017 23:29 IST
Twitter users raised questions on Thursday as #DemonetisationSuccess became the top trend on Thursday, a day after an RBI report said Indians returned almost all of the high-currency bills removed from circulation in a shock move last year.
By recalling Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intended to make it difficult for black money hoarders to exchange their undeclared cash for legal tender.
Opposition parties slammed the government over the note ban, terming the move as “disaster” and “anti-national”. Former finance minister P Chidambaram used the data to lash out at the central bank, saying “Shame on RBI”, as 99%junked currency has returned.
On Thursday, several BJP ministers tweeted about the effects of the demonetisation drive, tweeting with #DemonetisationSuccess:
With the return of Rs.15.28 lakh crore in the banking system, almost entire cash holdings now has an address. #DemonetisationSuccess— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 31, 2017
Demonetisation has led to widening of tax base and bringing back undisclosed income into the formal economy. #DemonetisationSuccess— Birender Singh (@ChBirenderSingh) August 31, 2017
A phenomenal rise in new individual tax payers from 22 lakh last year to 56 lakh till August 5, 2017 shows a great #DemonetisationSuccess— Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) August 31, 2017
#DemonetisationSuccess— Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) August 31, 2017
Cash holding back in bankingsystem
Undisclosed income admitted
Phenomenal rise in tax payers
Shell companies detected
#DemonetisationSuccess: India's highest ever detection of black money & a massive rise in the no. of new taxpayers! (22 lakh to 56 lakh) pic.twitter.com/wcxb3KKipG— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 31, 2017
#DemonetisationSuccess India's highest ever detection of Black Money. pic.twitter.com/euc1jXKA36— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 31, 2017
Soon after #DemonetisationSuccess began trending on Twitter, many users alleged it was the result of organised efforts by the BJP and its supports:
Top paid trend right now is #DemonetisationSuccess— Pankaj Pachauri (@PankajPachauri) August 31, 2017
despite this graph published by @RBI
Incredible India! pic.twitter.com/RUm3VfUJr0
#Demonetisation Tweet of the day!! #DemonetisationSuccess #DeMonetisationFailed #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/LiZlTr9Vrk— BOOM FactCheck (@boomlive_in) August 31, 2017
Hmmm. Multiple people having same opinion, same sentence formation and same punctuations on #DemonetisationSuccess . #DemonetisationDisaster pic.twitter.com/zW7Et2pTJJ— Shahnawaz Khan (@shahnawazk) August 31, 2017
Homework given for ministers today.— Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) August 31, 2017
Tweet with #DemonetisationSuccess with the creatives and content given.