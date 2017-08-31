‘Demonetisation success’ top trend on Twitter, users allege organised effort by BJP ministers, supporters

Twitter users raised questions on Thursday as #DemonetisationSuccess became the top trend on Thursday, a day after an RBI report said Indians returned almost all of the high-currency bills removed from circulation in a shock move last year.

By recalling Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intended to make it difficult for black money hoarders to exchange their undeclared cash for legal tender.

Opposition parties slammed the government over the note ban, terming the move as “disaster” and “anti-national”. Former finance minister P Chidambaram used the data to lash out at the central bank, saying “Shame on RBI”, as 99%junked currency has returned.

On Thursday, several BJP ministers tweeted about the effects of the demonetisation drive, tweeting with #DemonetisationSuccess:

With the return of Rs.15.28 lakh crore in the banking system, almost entire cash holdings now has an address. #DemonetisationSuccess — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 31, 2017

Demonetisation has led to widening of tax base and bringing back undisclosed income into the formal economy. #DemonetisationSuccess — Birender Singh (@ChBirenderSingh) August 31, 2017

A phenomenal rise in new individual tax payers from 22 lakh last year to 56 lakh till August 5, 2017 shows a great #DemonetisationSuccess — Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) August 31, 2017

#DemonetisationSuccess

Cash holding back in bankingsystem

Undisclosed income admitted

Phenomenal rise in tax payers

Shell companies detected — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) August 31, 2017

#DemonetisationSuccess: India's highest ever detection of black money & a massive rise in the no. of new taxpayers! (22 lakh to 56 lakh) pic.twitter.com/wcxb3KKipG — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 31, 2017

#DemonetisationSuccess India's highest ever detection of Black Money. pic.twitter.com/euc1jXKA36 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 31, 2017

Soon after #DemonetisationSuccess began trending on Twitter, many users alleged it was the result of organised efforts by the BJP and its supports:

Top paid trend right now is #DemonetisationSuccess

despite this graph published by @RBI

Incredible India! pic.twitter.com/RUm3VfUJr0 — Pankaj Pachauri (@PankajPachauri) August 31, 2017

Hmmm. Multiple people having same opinion, same sentence formation and same punctuations on #DemonetisationSuccess . #DemonetisationDisaster pic.twitter.com/zW7Et2pTJJ — Shahnawaz Khan (@shahnawazk) August 31, 2017