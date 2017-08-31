 ‘Demonetisation success’ top trend on Twitter, users allege organised effort by BJP ministers, supporters | india-news | Hindustan Times
‘Demonetisation success’ top trend on Twitter, users allege organised effort by BJP ministers, supporters

Several BJP ministers tweeted about the effects of the demonetisation drive, tweeting with #DemonetisationSuccess.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2017 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
People waiting to exchange demonetised currency make enquiries at the closed gates of Reserve Bank of India in Bangalore on January 2.
People waiting to exchange demonetised currency make enquiries at the closed gates of Reserve Bank of India in Bangalore on January 2.(AFP File Photo)

Twitter users raised questions on Thursday as #DemonetisationSuccess became the top trend on Thursday, a day after an RBI report said Indians returned almost all of the high-currency bills removed from circulation in a shock move last year.

By recalling Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intended to make it difficult for black money hoarders to exchange their undeclared cash for legal tender.

Opposition parties slammed the government over the note ban, terming the move as “disaster” and “anti-national”. Former finance minister P Chidambaram used the data to lash out at the central bank, saying “Shame on RBI”, as 99%junked currency has returned.

On Thursday, several BJP ministers tweeted about the effects of the demonetisation drive, tweeting with #DemonetisationSuccess:

Soon after #DemonetisationSuccess began trending on Twitter, many users alleged it was the result of organised efforts by the BJP and its supports:

