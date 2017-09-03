Demonetisation will benefit country in long run, says RSS

Backing the government on demonetisation, the RSS on Sunday said people are now realising that the move to ban high denomination notes will benefit the country in the long run.

The top brass of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) along with office bearers of its allied organisations held a closed door meeting for three days which ended in Vrindavan.

However, earlier some Sangh affiliates had criticised the government on the issue of banning high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

This is the first time that a top RSS functionary has categorically supported demonetisation.

RSS Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya said the issues related to economic policy were discussed at length and Sangh affiliates also shared their views in the meeting.

“Earlier the country was in shock but now people are coming out of those earlier shocks and are realising that the decision of demonetisation will benefit the country in the long run,” Vaidya said.

Vaidya said there were also discussions on promoting domestic small scale industry and unemployment in the country.

To another question on higher import of cheap Chinese goods, he said the RSS supports the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) in its movement to boycott Chinese goods.

The meeting was called for better coordination among all RSS affiliates.

Besides RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the meeting.