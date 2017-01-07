 Demonetisation will further hit GDP growth: Chidambaram | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Demonetisation will further hit GDP growth: Chidambaram

india Updated: Jan 07, 2017 21:26 IST
PTI
PTI
Chennai
Highlight Story

Former finance minister P Chidambaram said demonetisation will further hit the economy. (File Photo)

With the country’s GDP growth being projected to slow down to 7.1%, former finance minister P Chidambaram said on Saturday demonetisation will further hit the economy.

Attacking the NDA government over the scrapping of high value notes, the senior Congress leader said the statistics have ‘exposed’ its “claims and boasts”.

“First the RBI, now CSO have forecast lower GDP growth. Govt’s claims and boasts exposed,” he tweeted.

“The GDP growth would be even lower because of demonetisation. One per cent reduction means loss of Rs 1,50,000 crore,” Chidambaram, who had repeatedly been questioning the benefits of withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, said.

The Central Statistics Office had yesterday estimated a slow down in GDP growth to 7.1 per cent in current fiscal, from 7.6 per cent in 2015-16 mainly due to slump in manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, the government data showed without factoring in ‘volatile’ post-demonetisation figures.

tags

more from india

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<