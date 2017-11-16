Dengue claims BSF jawan’s life in West Bengal

A BSF jawan, deployed along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Malda district, has died due to dengue, officials said on Thursday.

Head Constable Abhay Kumar Singh was admitted to a hospital in Malda on November 12 with high fever, Border Security Force (BSF) officials said, adding that the jawan died on Wednesday.

Singh, posted with the 82nd battalion of the BSF in West Bengal, hailed from Gopalganj district of Bihar.

A few days back, another jawan of the force had died due to the vector-borne disease, the officials said.

West Bengal is witnessing heavy rains since Wednesday.

As per the state health department, since January, the state has witnessed around 19 dengue deaths, besides over 20,000 cases being reported mainly from the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.