Dense fog in Delhi causes flight, rail disruptions

Dense fog cover disrupted air and rail services in New Delhi with around 55 trains and 13 flights delayed on Tuesday morning.

Visibility reduced considerably in the national capital following which 22 trains were rescheduled and six were cancelled, news agency ANI reported.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, seven international flights and six domestic flights to and from Delhi were delayed while two domestic flights were cancelled.

A flight from Ahmedabad, scheduled to arrive at 7:20am got delayed by three hours while another flight, coming from Pune, was delayed for over five hours. Many passengers at the airport were stranded for over three to four hours.

According to the weather department, visibility will improve up to 500 meters by 10 am. The minimum temperature on Tuesday stood at 10 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 24 degree Celsius.

Moderate fog is expected over the next two days, according to the meteorological department.