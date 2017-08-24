Dera chief in dock: Fear of violence looms large at Sirsa dera

The fear of violence looms large at Dera Saccha Sauda, some 10 kms away from Sirsa city.

Last night , thousands of devotees, known as ‘premis’, slept on the dera premises, while hundreds of men roamed on a night vigil outside, on the road that leads to Begu village. Several did not sleep, as they huddled in groups, discussing the verdict and its aftermath.

“The government should be ashamed of harassing our ‘Guru ji’ who works so hard for us.”

“We are 7 crore in number. The premis are restless, they are having sleepless nights,” warned dera spokesman Aditya Insan. “Even I was heckled by a follower when I appealed for peace on a news channel,” said Aditya, asserting that the “phobia has been created by the state, that includes police officers giving insensitive statements in the media”.

“Bhai kabhi bhagwan ko dekha hai nahi na? Hum yaha dera me rozana bhagwan se hi milte hai (Have you ever seen god, we meet our god here at the dera every day”), a dera follower suddenly yelled when some mediapersons started talking with .

A day before the judgment of special CBI court in a rape case against dera chief Gurmeet Rahim Rahim Singh, the followers said they are calm right now, but if the verdict goes against the dera head, anything could happen.

Serving tea, Hari Chand, a devotee from nearby Begu village, said the devotees were simply waiting for the court verdict at Panchkula. “The outcry can’t be stopped now, as we are pained,” he added. His comrades nodded. Some whispers, as others explained that they were not happy with the media.

Back in the city, a possible curfew was talk of the town. The shops opened as usual, and the milk suppliers, morning joggers were on the move, amidst the shutdown of schools and colleges.

THE DEVOTION

Phool Chand from another village in Sirsa pointed to the 400-bed hospital with tertiary care facilities, an IT school and a skill workshop inside the premises, saying, “The government should be ashamed of harassing our ‘Guru ji’ who works so hard for us”.

“We were paupers, and today our families have everything- a good job, money, vehicles, farm land, all because of our devotion here,” he added. “We have reached Panchkula in lakhs,” said another another devotee from Ludhiana. As he looked for other comrades from Ludhiana, he said they would wait for directions from ‘Guru ji’ (the dera chief) who “has changed our lives”.

At present, however, the dera followers are biding their time in front of TV sets and incessantly checking their mobiles to get updates on the situation in Panchkula.

Raj Dulara Insan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP), told HT, “Every single follower is ready to face any kind of situation if the verdict goes against our maharaj ji. Have you ever seen god? But we see god here every day, as our maharaj ji has motivated crore of followers to donate blood for the Indian Army. He is working to eradicate social evils.” “We know all the cases against him are fake and the court will acquit him. But if the verdict goes against him, it will be a do-or-die situation,” said another follower who requested anonymity.

THREE SUICIDES

Notably, three persons had committed suicide in the month of May, 2011, after the special CBI court sought daily court appearances of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

A 70-year-old man Gurdev Singh of Rodewala village in Sangrur (Punjab) had committed suicide by hanging himself near the dera premises. The then dera spokesperson Pawan Insan maintained that Singh was depressed over the daily appearance of the dera chief. Then, Suraj Bhan, 42, a dera follower, shot himself outside the court complex. A suicide note found on him said he was upset about the daily appearance of the dera chief.

Similarly, in 2011, Vinod Kumar, a 26-year-old son of a cloth trader in Sirsa shot himself in his car parked in the parking lot of district court complex in Sirsa. A suicide note recovered from Vinod said he was upset over the false allegations levelled against the dera chief and the daily trial.

Round-the-clock vigil

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashwin Shenvi, while talking with HT, said, “We are keeping a round-the-clock vigil. There is a heavy bandobast of police and paramilitary forces at various checkpoints near the dera and connecting roads. They are checking every vehicle going to Dera Sacha Sauda.”