Dera violence: Panchkula DCP suspended, Rajnath reviews security situation

The deputy commissioner of police in Panchkula was suspended on Saturday by Haryana government, a day after at least 31 people died in the district in violence triggered by the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

IPS officer Ashok Kumar, DCP Panchkula, has been put under suspension with immediate effect, an official order said. During the period of suspension, he will report to the office of DGP, Haryana, Panchkula, it said.

Officials sources claimed that the senior police officer has been blamed for failing to get prohibitory orders under Section 144 effectively implemented in Panchkula.

Dera Sacha Sauda followers went on a rampage on Friday following conviction of Ram Rahim Singh by a CBI court in Panchkula in rape case.

Meanwhile, home minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in north India, particularly Haryana.

Top officials, including Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, gave detailed presentations about the situation in Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and chiefs of paramilitary personnel were also present at the meeting.

The home minister was apprised about the steps taken to maintain law and order and restore peace, said an official privy to the development.

The death toll in the violence that erupted in Haryana after the rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has climbed to 31, the home ministry said.