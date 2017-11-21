Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s aide Pawan Insan held from Lalru

A special investigation team of the Panchkula Police arrested Pawan Insan, a close aide of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, wanted for his role in the August 25 violence in the city, on Monday. A former spokesperson and manager of the dera, Pawan was arrested from Lalru, near Drive In 22 resort on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway, 30 km from Chandigarh.

ACP Mukesh Malhotra led the team that carried out the arrest. Pawan, Honeypreet Insan and Aditya Insan, allegedly the master-mind who orchestrated the violence, were on the most-wanted list of the police. Aditya is still at large.

Panchkula Police commissioner AS Chawla said, “This is our first success. We have formed four teams to carry out more arrests in the case. Pawan will be produced in court on Tuesday and we will seek his remand.”