Deserted by NRI husband, woman from Punjab seeks Swaraj’s help to bring him back

A 29-year-old woman, who was deserted by her NRI husband, has sought the intervention of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in getting him deported from New Zealand.

Though her husband, Ramandeep Singh, has been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) by the Punjab Police, Chand Deep Kaur has now sought help of the Union minister, saying she wants to set an example so that no other NRI cheats his wife.

“I have sought Swaraj’s help in getting my husband deported who is in New Zealand,” Kaur, who is based in Punjab’s Kapurthala, said on Monday over phone.

She also wants the passport of her husband to be cancelled. “I want to set an example so that no other NRI husband can ever dare to cheat a woman. I also want stringent laws in place to check such men,” she said.

She said she has received a call from the ministry to send relevant documents in connection with her case.

“I want him back here for divorce so that I can start my life afresh,” she said.

Kaur got married to Ramandeep, who was working as an accountant in Auckland, in July 2015. He returned to New Zealand in August 2015, Kaur said.

“I stayed with him at his family’s house in Jalandhar,” she said.

He again came back to India in December 2015 and returned to New Zealand in January 2016, she said.

“I spent just 40-45 days with my husband,” she said.

She alleged that the behaviour of her in-laws changed after marriage. “They told me that they had disowned Ramandeep so I should move back with my parents,” Kaur claimed.

“I tried calling my husband but he did not respond. I even tried to contact members of my in-laws’ family but they also refused to respond and blocked my number,” she said.

Kaur then lodged a complaint against her husband in August 2016. He was booked under charges of criminal breach of trust among others.

A Look Out Circular was also issued against Ramanadeep, she said.

A police official in Jalandhar said Ramandeep was declared a PO in February 2017.

