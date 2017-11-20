Development should remain focus in Gujarat, BJP will try to digress: Rahul at Congress meeting

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked party workers to remain focused on development for the Gujarat elections, and warned that the BJP would try to divert attention from the issue.

Speaking at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee here, Rahul Gandhi said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would try to divert attention from the key issue of development in Gujarat.

A party leader told IANS that Gandhi said “we should not digress from the agenda of development”

The Congress Working Committee in its meeting on Monday morning fixed December 16 as the date for electing its next president, setting the stage for the expected elevation of Rahul Gandhi, replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi.