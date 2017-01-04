Devotees from America, Europe, China reach Patna for 350th Prakash Parva

Around 45 devotees from a dozen countries have reached Takht Sri Harmandir Ji, Patna Saheb to participate in the 350th birth anniversary celebration of Sri Guru Gobind Singh that began with Akhand paath at Gaighat Gurudwara and Gandhi Maidan tent city on Tuesday.

The devotees have come all the way from London, Canada, the US, Australia, China, Mexico, Italy and other countries and were engaged in serving other guests at the Langar besides cleaning the premises at Takht Sahib and tent cities.

Around 120 devotees of Sikh International congregation from Canada and the US also reached Patna together. One of them, Sri Singh Sahib Yogi Bhajan said, “It is a pious journey. The journey was made via Amritsar and many would present bhajans at Guru darbar on January 5,” he added.

Meanwhile, scores of devotees led by Baba Bhai Sahib Satpal Singh Khalsa of California who also arrived today said, “We consider ourselves honoured to serve at the Guru darbar. We reached India on December 26 and visited all five takhts.”

Jaot Kaur,a yoga teacher in China said, “This is one of the most pleasant trips. I am lucky to be at the mega event. I visited Guru darbar and felt peace. I think that I will not get this opportunity again in my life.”

Hanuman Singh, a retired officer with a US security agency said, “No work could be more pious than this. I congratulate the government for the good arrangement. The nature of local people has won many hearts,” he said.

Former general secretary of Takht Sahib, Charanjeet Singh said, “More than 30,000 pilgrims are coming to Patna Sahib from Punjab by 10 trains and more than 200 buses. They will reach between January 3 and January 4 morning to participate in the massive Nagar kirtan from Gandhi Maidan to Takht Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib,” he added.

Karanveer Singh, an officer of Punjab, said that the Punjab government had arranged buses for pilgrims coming to Patna Sahib to attend the function.