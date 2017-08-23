Dhinakaran removes Udhayakumar as AIADMK forum secy, party workers burn his effigy

Sidelined deputy general secretary of AIADMK, TTV Dhinakaran removed Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar as the secretary of a party forum named after late Jayalalithaa. He replaced Udhayakumar with MLA S Mariappan Kennedy, a loyalist.

He also removed VV Rajan Chennappa, MLA, as party Madurai urban secretary, a statement said.

Dhinakaran also appointed some of his supporters to various party posts, two days after the merger of the two factions led by Palaniswami and rebel leader O Panneerselvam, a former chief minister.

Meanwhile, a group of workers from the unified AIADMK on Wednesday burnt an effigy of Dhinakaran near the resort where MLAs loyal to him are staying.

Led by former MLA Om Sakthi Segar, they also hurled slippers at Dhinakaran’s photo and shouted slogans against him and his aunt VK Sasikala.

Addressing the workers, Segar said he was going to hand a petition to the district collector and SP asking them to instruct the MLAs to vacate the resort in the “larger interest of law and order”.

He alleged that the Congress-led Puducherry government was trying to cause a split in the AIADMK by letting the MLAs stay in the resort.

MLAs of the Dhinakaran camp met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao in Chennai on Tuesday to state that they had lost confidence in Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

MLAs supporting VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran address the media after calling on Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao to express their no-confidence in the Chief Minister K Palaniswami government, in Chennai on August 22, 2017. (PTI)

Though the governor’s office confirmed the meeting, it did not mention the number of MLAs who met Rao. Some reports put the number at 19.

“We are going to initiate efforts to bring in a new chief minister with the help of our supporting MLAs,” Dhinakaran supporter and Andipatti MLA Thanga Tamil Selvan said after the meeting.

“We have informed the governor that we don’t have confidence in the chief minister,” Selvan said, a day after the merger of the two rival factions led by Palaniswami and rebel leader O Panneerselvam, a former chief minister.

After meeting the governor, the MLAs backing Dhinakaran went to the resort in the coastal village of Chinna Veerampattinam, about 20 km from Puducherry.

“We have come here to take rest,” Selvan had said on Tuesday. He declined to disclose how long the legislators would stay here.

There was no clarity on the number of MLAs staying at the resort.

Dhinakaran had dubbed the merger of the AIADMK factions as a “betrayal” of party general secretary Sasikala. He had ‘sacked’ senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam from the the party on Tuesday.

The move came a day after Vaithilingam, a Palaniswami loyalist, said steps would be taken for the removal of Sasikala from the AIADMK.

The main opposition DMK has demanded a floor test in view of the rebellion in the AIADMK.