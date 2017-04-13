Dholpur bypoll results: BJP’s Shobha Rani ahead by 12,427 votes in Rajasthan

BJP candidate Shobha Rani Kushwaha was leading by 12,427 votes after five rounds of counting in the Dholpur assembly bypoll in Rajasthan. (LIVE UPDATES)

In the four rounds of counting, Kushwaha got 24,667 votes while her nearest rival and Congress candidate Banwari Lal Sharma got 12,240 votes.

“About 37,621 EVM votes have been counted in four rounds and the next round is going on amid tight security arrangements,” the state election commission said.

There are 201 votes to NOTA and 230 postal votes.

The overall result of the bypoll will be announced on Thursday after counting ends.

Health minister Kalicharan Saraf said that the people of Dholpur voted for development and the party is going to win the seat.

The bypoll was necessitated following disqualification of BSP legislator BL Kushwaha in a murder case. BJP surprised observers by pitting his wife Shobha Rani as the party’s candidate against Congress veteran leader Banwari Lal Sharma.

As many as 15 candidates, including 12 independents were in the fray for the bypoll.

The SP fielded Banvari Sharma while there is no candidate contesting from the BSP.

Voting took place on April 9.