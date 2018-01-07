Dialogue with Pakistan only way to end bloodshed in Kashmir: CM Mehbooba Mufti

On the second death anniversary of her father and former Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday made a passionate appeal to India and Pakistan to resume parleys to end the ongoing bloodshed in Kashmir.

Addressing party workers who came in large numbers to pay homage to late Sayeed at his mausoleum in Dara Shikoh garden in Anantnag district’s Bijbehara town, Mufti said the present violence is only killing Kashmiris who die either as militants or policemen.

“Resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan is the only way forward to end the bloodshed in Kashmir.”

The Chief Minister said her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is playing a crucial role in safeguarding the interests of the people.

Many ministers and senior leaders of the PDP also paid their tributes.

Extra security arrangements were made to ensure that the function passes off peacefully.