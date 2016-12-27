Districts worst affected by Maoists to get 11 KVs, 5 Navodayas

The centre is planning to open 11 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and five Navodaya Vidyalayas in the country’s worst Maoist-affected districts with an aim to provide quality education to the children of these regions.

The union home ministry campaign is part of the government’s initiative to reach out to the people residing in the Maoist belt.

As part of its initiative, the government has identified 35 districts as worst-hit by left wing extremism. Out of these districts, 24 already have 52 functioning Kendriya Vidyalayas. The Centre intends to start a Kendriya Vidyalaya each in the remaining 11 districts.

According to sources, Nawada district in Bihar, Sukma, Kondagaon and Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, Khunti, Giridhi, Chatra, Dumka and Palamu in Jharkhand and Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli were among the districts where Kendriya Vidyalayas will be opened.

Out of the 35 selected districts, Navodaya Vidyalaya’s are already operating in 30. The government plans to open its residential schools in the remaining five districts — Jharkhand’s Ramgarh and Khunti, and Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur Bijapur and Kondagaon.