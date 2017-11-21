DMK taunts Tamil Nadu governor; asks will he direct floor test for AIADMK govt

Opposition DMK on Tuesday took on governor Banwarilal Purohit over the latter’s assertion that he worked as per the constitution, and asked whether he would convene the state assembly to test the majority of the K Palanisami government as per constitution.

“My view is that the governor is not respecting law. But, the governor says he has not violated the constitution,” DMK working president and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly MK Stalin told reporters here.

Stalin, who has been demanding a floor test for the Palanisami government after it was hit by rebellion by a section of ruling AIADMK MLAs in August, was replying to a question about the governor’s assertion yesterday that he was acting as per the constitution.

Referring to the criticism of his recent meeting with district officials in Coimbatore, the governor’s office yesterday issued a statement stating that there was no “illegality or unconstitutionality” in Purohit’s action.

The DMK and several other opposition parties have dubbed the governor’s November 14 meeting as an “interference” in the rights of the elected state government.

“He (Purohit) says he works as per constitution. If so, I would like to ask him that at a time when there is a government without majority, the assembly has to be convened on the basis of the constitution. Is he prepared to do that?” Stalin asked.

He asked if Purohit would direct the incumbent AIADMK government to prove its majority in the state assembly.

The DMK has been insisting that the Palanisami government has lost its majority in view of revolt by 18 then MLAs, loyal to sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran in August. The MLAs were later disqualified by the Assembly Speaker uder the anti-defection law.

DMK and other opposition parties have earlier asked Purohit’s predecessor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to order a floor test for the Palaniswami government and also knocked at the doors of President Ram Nath Kovind with a similar plea.

Yesterday, the governor’s office said the purpose of the governor’s meeting in Coimbatore was to seek a first hand input about various welfare and development schemes and programmes and their implementation.

The clarification came days after a political row erupted in Tamil Nadu with several opposition parties including DMK strongly criticising Purohit’s meeting.

The Raj Bhavan maintained that as the Governor’s action was “as per law, many ministers in the government of Tamil Nadu have appreciated and supported his effort”.