Doctors call off strike after govt sends medical bill to standing committee

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday called off its 12-hour shutdown of outpatient department services at all private hospitals across the country after the government agreed to send the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, to a standing committee of Parliament amid protests by doctors.

Facilities at hospitals across the country were partially hit on Tuesday as thousands of doctors went on a strike to protest the bill seeking to replace the Medical Council of India with a new body.

The bill called “anti-people and anti-patient” seeks to replace the statutory body for medical education besides allowing practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homoeopathy and Ayurveda, to practice allopathy after completing a bridge course. It was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday

“We have called off the 12-hour strike as we have just been informed that the government has agreed to our demands and has sent the bill to a standing committee,” KK Aggarwal, former president of IMA, told IANS.

While private hospitals in other states followed the IMA’s call to keep OPDs shut for 12 hours, the national capital saw a mixed response. Several big corporate hospitals, including Apollo, BLK Super Specialty and Sir Ganga Ram among dozen others, preferred to keep their OPDs operational.

Doctors at Kerala’s state-run medical colleges kept away from the outpatient department (OPD) for an hour from 8-9am and from 9am to 10am at state-run hospitals but emergency services were not affected.

HN Ravindra, the president of the IMA’s Karnataka chapter, said there was a good response to the strike call from private hospitals in the state but a few corporate hospitals in Bengaluru like Apollo, Fortis and Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) were functioning normally.

The strike did not disrupt operations at Mumbai’s private hospitals. While some hospitals asked doctors to attend to patients with existing appointments, at other hospitals, only a few chose to remain absent from the OPDs. The emergency services went as scheduled.

Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar informed the Lok Sabha that the bill was sent to a standing committee of Parliament on Tuesday after a request from several opposition parties.

He also urged the Speaker to instruct the committee to give its report before the budget session of Parliament.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that while a parliamentary panel gets at least three months to look into a bill since this bill was being sent to a panel for the second time, the report can come before the budget session.

The IMA had said that the bill will “cripple” the functioning of medical professionals by making them completely answerable to the bureaucracy and non-medical administrators.

The bill sought to replace the MCI with a National Medical Commission.