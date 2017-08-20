Doctors, hospitals in Meerut rise to occasion to save the injured in Utkal Express train derailment

Soon after Utkal Express derailed on tracks near Khatauli, doctors and hospitals in Meerut sprung into action on Saturday to ensure treatment to the injured.

“We at once sounded high alert and directed all the government hospitals to keep their emergency wards and critical units prepared for the injured train passengers,” said Dr Raj Kumar, chief medical officer (CMO), Meerut district.

Hospital administrations also ensured that the emergency wards and the critical units were kept vacant for the injured passengers, who were dropping in one by one.

Kumar said he had also directed private hospitals, including Anand Hospital, Sushila Jaswant Rai hospital, SD Global, Bhagyashri and others to be prepared.

Banwari lal (65) from Madhya Pradesh, Divya Garg (30) of Shastri Nagar, Meerut, and one-year-old Gungun were the first to reach the district hospitals, followed by others, leading to packed wards.

Dr Kirti Dubey, dean of Meerut medical college, said all the staff, including the ones who were on leave, were called back to attend the injured.

“We are also ensuring that the record of each and every train passenger is being maintained in order to help their relatives find them,” he added.

Dubey said doctors have been instructed to stay through the night to assist the injured.