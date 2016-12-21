 Don’t coerce Opposition using CBI, not everyone is Rahul: Kejriwal to PM Modi | india-news | Hindustan Times
Don’t coerce Opposition using CBI, not everyone is Rahul: Kejriwal to PM Modi

india Updated: Dec 21, 2016 07:54 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first ensure that BJP accepts cashless donations before “forcing others”. (AP file photo)

In another attack on Narendra Modi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Prime Minister should desist from “coercing” the Opposition “using CBI” over demonetisation.

Kejriwal’s tweet followed that of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who questioned the ruling BJP’s “vendetta politics”, adding that the Trinamool Congress would continue its agitation against the Centre’s demonetisation move.

Banerjee has been relentlessly critical over the move to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes, even rallying opposition parties to submit a written memorandum to President Pranab Mukherjee.

Both Banerjee and Kejriwal have been attacking the government for the inconvenience caused to the common man. Banerjee thanked Kejriwal for his “support”. “Many thanks Arvind,” she tweeted. The duo have been at the forefront after the PM Modi announced scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said Modi should first ensure that BJP accepts cashless donations before “forcing others”.

“Beggars should accept cashless support, confectioner should accept cashless payment, urinals should be paid in cashless, but pay BJP in cash, old notes will also do,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

