 Artificial controversy, says India on China protest over Dalai Lama’s visit | india-news | Hindustan Times
Artificial controversy, says India on China protest over Dalai Lama’s visit

China is keeping a close watch as the Dalai Lama is set to begin over a week-long visit to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh to attend religious engagements, evoking high decibel protests from Beijing which highlighted the “disputed status” of the area.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2017 13:15 IST
PTI
Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama addresses a gathering at Dibrugarh University.(PTI Photo)

Amid Chinese objections to the Dalai Lama’s trip to Arunachal Pradesh, India said on Tuesday no “artificial controversy” should be created around the Tibetan spiritual leader’s visit.

The external affairs ministry also asserted that the government has clearly stated on several occasions that the Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader, who is deeply respected by the Indian people.

Read more

“No additional colour should be ascribed to his religious and spiritual activities and visits to various states of India,” the ministry said in a release.

The government, therefore, urges that no “artificial controversy” should be created around his present visit to Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

A wary China has kept a close watch ahead of the Dalai Lama’s visit, starting today.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had warned India that the visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as part of Tibet, will cause “serious damage” to bilateral ties.

