Don’t take poll predictions by astrologers: Election Commission to media

The Election Commission asked the media on Wednesday not to carry predictions on results of assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in any form, including by astrologers, tarot readers and political analysts, from November 9 to December 14.

In a communication, the Commission advised the print and electronic media to not publish or publicise any article or programme related to dissemination of results between 8 a.m. on November 9 to 6 pm on December 14.

“The commission is of the view that prediction of results of elections in any form or manner by way of predictions etc. by astrologers, tarot readers, political analysts or by any persons during the prohibited period is violation of the spirit of Section 126 A which aims to prevent the electors of constituencies still going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such predictions about the prospects of various political parties,” the Commission said.

“In view of the above, all the media (electronic and print) are hereby advised not to publish/publicise any such article/programme related to dissemination of results during the prohibited period -- that is between 8am on November 9 to 6pm on December 14 in the general elections to the legislative assemblies of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat to ensure free and fair elections,” the poll panel added.

It also referred to its advisory of March 30 this year which had asked the media to refrain from telecasting, publishing programmes which in any way predict the results during the prohibited period.

The Election Commission on Tuesday barred exit polls related to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Voting in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 9 while in Gujarat, voting will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.