AIADMK merger: Drama continues in Tamil Nadu as different actors step up action

Hours after 19 AIADMK legislators loyal to ousted deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran “withdrew” support to Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi Palanisami, DMK working president MK Stalin on Tuesday demanded the immediate convening of an assembly session and a floor test for the government to prove its majority in the house.

The developments came a day after two warring factions of the AIADMK – one led by Palaniswami and the other by former CM O Panneerselvam – merged in a show of strength and indicated they would soon dismiss Dinakaran’s aunt and party interim chief, VK Sasikala. Dinakaran’s appointment has already been scrapped and Sasikala is serving a jail term for corruption.

In a letter to governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Stalin cited the SR Bommai judgment and said the current government was reduced to a minority after 22 MLAs withdrew support and as such its continuation was unconstitutional.

The Dinakaran camp MLAs have also urged the governor to change the chief minister, saying they have lost faith and confidence in his corrupt regime. They also asked the governor to “start the constitutional process” after the government was reduced to a minority.

Stalin told reporters the governor ought to have ordered a floor test after the MLAs formally informed him about withdrawing their support. “It is ironic that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about waging war against corruption but was personally engaged in bringing together two of the corrupt politicians in Tamil Nadu together,” he said.

Asked if the DMK would bring a no-confidence motion, Stalin said his party will take a view after discussing all aspects of the issue and developments threadbare.

While DMK sensed a chance and moved in for the kill, Dinakaran launched his attack against the EPS-OPS camp by “sacking” R Vaithialingam, member of parliament from AIADMK, for his assertion that the party general council would soon meet to oust Sasikala from the post of party general secretary.

Viathialingam, in turn, questioned the authority of Dinakaran to sack him. “He is nobody to sack me. Dinakaran has already been ousted as the deputy general secretary as his appointment itself was illegal and unacceptable,” the MP said.

The political scene in Tamil Nadu only heated up after the merger, allegedly brokered by the BJP, something that is riling the MLAs of the Dinakaran group.

“Edapaddi Palanisami must explain as to how and why the traitor, OPS, who sought votes parading the dead body of Amma in RK Nagar constituency for his faction candidate, has been given deputy chief ministership,” said Najil Sampath, a close supporter of Dinakaran.

“EPS was made CM by Chinnamma and where did he get the confidence to seek out a traitor and give him post, power and respect?” questioned V Pugalendi, an MLA outside Dinakaran’s house.

He was referring to Sasikala.

“A person who has joined hands with a traitor has no right to be the chief minister,” said Pugalendi, asserting that is why they “asked the governor to change the chief minister.”

Palanisami must also explain as to why he ignored a group of 20 MLAs and ran after a person who had just 10 MLAs, the MLA said adding that “OPS was removed by Chinamma and EPS made the CM in his place.”

Senior MLA S Vetrivel justified Vaithialingam’s sacking, saying that “he got what he deserved.”

He said Palanisani and Panneerselvam had all prostrated before Sasikala and are now “jumping around like monkeys” after sending her to jail.

“These people, who had submitted to the Election Commission in writing that Sasikala was their leader how can they now say they will oust her?” Vetrivel questioned.

The AIADMK has 134 MLAs in the 234-member house but won’t reach the majority mark of 118 without the 19 dissidents. A no-confidence motion can be called only by October.

The DMK has already indicated it will move a no-confidence motion in the assembly. Six months have to lapse between two such motions and the last one was in April. But even then, the 19 MLAs risk disqualification if they defy the party whip during the vote under anti-defection laws.