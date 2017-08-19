Draw plan to deport illegal immigrants like Rohingyas: J-K BJP to ministers

The BJP, a partner in the ruling alliance with People’s Democratic Party, on Friday expressed concern over repeated reminders from the ministry of home affairs to the state government on its directions about formulation of a strategy to deal with illegal settlement of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Jammu and Samba districts.

The BJP also regretted that the Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted by the state government has failed to formulate any policy to deport and deal with the illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

BJP state spokesperson Virender Gupta said it is unfortunate that the GoM has not shown seriousness on the issue and that even though it held number of meetings but all of them turned out be inconclusive and unproductive.

Expressing doubts, Gupta said some elements in the erstwhile political establishment and the state administration have conspicuously assisted the illegal migrants to acquire ID proofs of the state (ration cards, Aadhaar cards).

Gupta pointed out that the state home ministry has the data about the number of illegal migrants, areas where they have settled, their activities and about the financial and other assistance they are getting from some of the NGOs and individuals.

He said that with the help of the information available with the state home department and the police department the GoM should have prepared a road map for the deportation of these illegal migrants from the state.

It may be stated here that the GoM has deputy chief minister Nirmal Kumar Singh as its chairman, health and medical education minister Bali Bhagat, rural development minister Abdul Haq Khan and consumer affairs and public distribution minister Choudhary Zulfikar as its members.

The BJP asked the GoM to immediately formulate a strategy on the available information for their deportation.

“The people of Jammu region consider their settlement as a part of a conspiracy to change the demography of the region and also feel that these illegal immigrants are potential security risk, as they can play in the hands of separatists and pro-Pak elements to create disturbances in the region,” he added.