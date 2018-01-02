 Dutch tourist dies after jumping off moving train, friend unhurt | india-news | Hindustan Times
Dutch tourist dies after jumping off moving train, friend unhurt

A Dutchman and his British friend realised they had boarded the wrong train in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district on Tuesday when they decided to jump off.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2018 15:06 IST
The two tourists had come to Sawai Madhopur on Monday and had to catch a train for Agra but mistakenly boarded a train for New Delhi.
A 54-year-old Dutch tourist died on Tuesday after he jumped off a moving train in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district after realising that he had boarded the wrong train, police said.

Erik Johannes from the Netherlands and his friend from Britain jumped off the moving New Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express soon after it left the platform after finding that they had boarded a wrong train, they said.

Johannes suffered fatal head injuries, SHO GRP, Sawai Madhopur, Giga Ram said, adding his British friend was unhurt.

Both the tourists had come to Sawai Madhopur Monday and had to catch a train for Agra but mistakenly boarded a train for New Delhi.

The matter has been registered and the body kept in a mortuary for post mortem, he added.

