E Ahamed’s death casts shadow over Budget 2017 presentation, Speaker to decide

A former Union minister’s death on Wednesday sparked confusion over whether the budget will be presented later in the day with the government saying the Lok Sabha speaker will take a final decision.

Former foreign minister and sitting MP from Mallapuram E Ahamed died early Wednesday morning in Delhi. Upon the death of a sitting member, the house concerned is usually adjourned for the day after obituary references.

Saddened by the demise of Mr. E Ahamed, a veteran political leader who served the nation with great diligence. My condolences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2017

Condolences on the sad demise of Mr. E Ahamed, a veteran parliamentarian & former Union Minister. May the departed soul rest in peace. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2017

“Normally house is adjourned on the death of sitting MP, so chances are budget can be postponed for a day but Speaker will decide,” minister of state for finance Santosh Gangwar told ANI. But there is no such precedence on the day of the budget.

Government sources told HT that they were consulting opposition parties but there was no final decision. Congress sources said that the party was yet to take a call on this issue. The government is treading cautiously on this issue as it could be politically sensitive ahead of assembly polls in five states, sources said.

“If parties agree, we would like to present the budget today itself. The House can pay its condolences and then go ahead with its business. All preparations have been made and it might be difficult to maintain secrecy for 24 hours more. But all depends on opposition parties. We are consulting them,” a union minister told HT.

Read | Union Budget 2017: Can Arun Jaitley balance populism and math? Here are top 5 things to expect