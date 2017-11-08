Earthquake hits Tripura, Bangladesh, no report of damage

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the India-Bangladesh border region along Tripura on Wednesday. There was no report of any damage or human casualty, officials said.

“The quake hit Tripura and Bangladesh at 10.20 am,” a meteorological department official said.

“There is no report of any damage in Tripura and adjoining areas,” said Sarat Das, in-charge of the disaster management control centre in Agartala, citing reports from District Magistrates.

The tremor lasted 15-20 seconds.

Experts consider India’s northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.