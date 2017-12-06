 Earthquake hits Uttarakhand, epicentre Rudraprayag, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR too | india-news | Hindustan Times
Earthquake hits Uttarakhand, epicentre Rudraprayag, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR too

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas from the earthquake of 5.5 magnitude .

india Updated: Dec 06, 2017 21:38 IST
Nihi Sharma
Tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas.

A moderate intensity earthquake jolted Uttarakhand on Wednesday night with tremors being felt as far away as Delhi. The epicentre of the magnitude 5.5. earthquake was Rudraprayag district while its effects were also felt in adjoining districts such as US Nagar.

According to Dehradun Meteorological Centre director Bikram Singh, the epicentre was reported at 30.4 latitude north and 79.1 latitude east in which Rudraprayag district falls. The depth of the quake was 30 km.

There were no immediate reports of any injury or destruction in parts of Delhi-NCR.

Singh said that the magnitude was moderate due to which there should be no damage to people or property.

