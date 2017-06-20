 Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh | india-news | Hindustan Times
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh

This is the fourth earthquake in the north eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh in one month.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2017 13:24 IST
A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 hit Manipur’s Imphal city a few days ago.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Arunachal’s Kemang at around 10:01 am on Tuesday morning.

As per reports, no damage to property and loss of lives have been reported so far.

This is the fourth earthquake in the north eastern state in one month.

A few days ago, a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 hit Manipur’s Imphal city.

A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 hit Manipur’s Churachandpur district on June 19, before which, on June 1, another earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Senapati district in Manipur at around 5:48pm.

