EC gives ‘cycle’ to Akhilesh, Twitterati gives ‘punctured tyre to Mulayam’

india Updated: Jan 16, 2017 20:39 IST
Uzair Hasan Rizvi
Uzair Hasan Rizvi
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Akhilesh rides on the cycle as Election Commission grants ‘cycle symbol’ to him. (PTI File Photo)

The Election Commission of India alloted the Samajwadi Party’s ‘bicycle’ poll symbol to the faction led by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday.

The decision came just a day before the filing of nominations for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Experts say the SP – the ruling party in India’s most populous state – has been hurt by the family feud between CM Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal over control of the party.

Earlier in the day, Mulayam has said he would contest against Akhilesh in the polls if his son did not “listen” to him, seeking to wield the stick after the chief ministership carrot failed to make his rebellious son fall in line.

This is how twitter reacted to the decision

Read more | UP Live: After getting ‘cycle’, Akhilesh reaches Mulayam’s place for meeting

<