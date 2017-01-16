EC gives ‘cycle’ to Akhilesh, Twitterati gives ‘punctured tyre to Mulayam’

The Election Commission of India alloted the Samajwadi Party’s ‘bicycle’ poll symbol to the faction led by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday.

The decision came just a day before the filing of nominations for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Experts say the SP – the ruling party in India’s most populous state – has been hurt by the family feud between CM Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal over control of the party.

Earlier in the day, Mulayam has said he would contest against Akhilesh in the polls if his son did not “listen” to him, seeking to wield the stick after the chief ministership carrot failed to make his rebellious son fall in line.

This is how twitter reacted to the decision

Akhilesh Yadav gets cycle, Mulayam Singh Yadav gets wheelchair as new symbol pic.twitter.com/0Y3CJlorSV — Rakesh Kadam 🇮🇳 (@RakeshKadam) January 16, 2017

Cycle to Akhilesh Yadav. Punctured tyre to Mulayam Singh Yadav. — Mummbai Boy (@Stylebaaz) January 16, 2017

Akhilesh Yadav gets Cycle, Prateek Yadav gets Lamborghini and Mulayam Singh Yadav gets a wake up call. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 16, 2017

Muylam Singh tried his best and used all his forces but "Cycle" remained with Akhilesh! pic.twitter.com/8QEZXzkThV — Pankaj Mishra (@pankajmishra23) January 16, 2017

Akhilesh: Papa aap ghar me aram karo...waise bhi budhaape me cycle chalane ghutne dard karte he... pic.twitter.com/DkN5IFFQ7C — Jassi (@BabbarIsBack) January 16, 2017

#MulayamSinghYadav's biopic is the opposite of the movie 'The Bicycle Thief'. In this new version the son robs his father's cycle and job. — Devaiah Bopanna (@devaiahPB) January 16, 2017

Read more | UP Live: After getting ‘cycle’, Akhilesh reaches Mulayam’s place for meeting

Author’s twitter bio is @rizviuzair