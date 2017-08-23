EC orders action against Jagan Reddy for suggesting Chandrababu Naidu should be killed

The Election Commission ordered on Wednesday that YSR Jaganmohan Reddy be booked for suggesting that his political rival and Andhra chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu should be publically executed for “not fulfilling election promises”.

Addressing a public meeting at Nandyal on August 3, the YSR Congress party leader had said that there was nothing wrong if Chandrababu Naidu was shot dead on the road in public for not fulfilling election promises. A few days later, he called for hanging Naidu in public.

Acting on a complaint from the ruling Telugu Desam Party and a report from the returning officer for Nandyal, the EC said the Jagan’s comments amounted to gross violation of election code of conduct. It asked the returning officer to take stern action against Jagan by filing a case against him locally.

“We shall issue a serious warning to Jagan. Police has already filed an FIR against him which they will pursue,” chief electoral officer for AP and Telangana, Bhanwar Lal said.

Polling continued on Tuesday at a brisk pace in Nandyal assembly constituency till noon. Around 45 per cent polling had been recorded.

The ruling TDP and YSR Congress party were fighting a bitter battle in the by-election. While TDP has fielded Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, nephew of former MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy, whose death necessitated the bypoll, the YSRC has fielded former minister Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy who had defected from the TDP. The counting of votes will be held on August 28.