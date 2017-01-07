 EC seeks report from Meerut administration on Sakshi Maharaj’s population remark | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

EC seeks report from Meerut administration on Sakshi Maharaj’s population remark

india Updated: Jan 07, 2017 18:53 IST
PTI
PTI
Lucknow
Highlight Story

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj blamed Muslims for population rise. (PTI File Photo)

Election Commission has sought a report from Meerut district administration regarding a controversial statement by BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, who indirectly blamed Muslims for the population boom in the country.

“The commission has sought a report from the Meerut administration in connection with the statement issued by Sakshi Maharaj yesterday,” the chief electoral officer said in Lucknow.

As per the norm, the district administration needs to submit a report to the EC in connection with the statement.

The BJP MP stoked controversy on Friday by indirectly blaming Muslims for the population boom in the country at an event in Meerut.

tags

more from india

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<