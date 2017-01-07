EC seeks report from Meerut administration on Sakshi Maharaj’s population remark

Election Commission has sought a report from Meerut district administration regarding a controversial statement by BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, who indirectly blamed Muslims for the population boom in the country.

“The commission has sought a report from the Meerut administration in connection with the statement issued by Sakshi Maharaj yesterday,” the chief electoral officer said in Lucknow.

As per the norm, the district administration needs to submit a report to the EC in connection with the statement.

The BJP MP stoked controversy on Friday by indirectly blaming Muslims for the population boom in the country at an event in Meerut.