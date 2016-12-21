 EC to ask I-T dept to look into parties that haven’t contested polls since 2005 | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

EC to ask I-T dept to look into parties that haven’t contested polls since 2005

india Updated: Dec 21, 2016 17:10 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
Highlight Story

The Election Commission intends to write to the income tax department to look into political parties that have not contested elections since 2005.

The Commission has, over a period of time, identified various parties which have not contested polls since 2005 and has ‘delisted’ over 200 of them.

The poll panel believes that most of them exist on papers to help people convert their back money into white by accepting donations.

In the next few days, the commission will send the list of the delisted parties to the income tax authorities seeking action against relevant laws if they are found to be involved in money laundering.

While the poll watchdog has the mandate to register a political party, it lacks power under electoral laws to deregister any party.

As its demand to get power to deregister a party is pending with the law ministry, the commission used its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to delist parties for being dormant and not contesting elections for a long time.

There are over 1780 registered, but unrecognised political parties in the country. Besides, there are seven national parties — BJP, Congress, BSP, TMC, CPI, CMI-M and NCP — and 58 state parties.

Seeking to stem flow of black money in elections, the commission has proposed a slew of electoral reforms but most are pending with the government.

tags

more from india

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<