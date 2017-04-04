ED attaches Rs 36 crore assets of suspended Chhattisgarh principal secretary

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it had attached assets worth Rs 36 crore of suspended Chhattisgarh IAS official BL Agrawal, who was earlier arrested by the CBI.

“ED has attached assets worth Rs 36.09 crore under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act),” an official from the agency told IANS.

Agrawal was the principal secretary (higher education) in the Chhattisgarh government when he was arrested on February 21.

The CBI him and two others on charge of trying to “settle” a case being probed by the central agency against him.

The CBI claimed that Agrawal had agreed to pay Rs 1.5 crore to Syed Burhanuddin, a person based in Hyderabad, as gratification for helping him in a pending case.