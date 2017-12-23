ED attaches Yadav Singh’s properties worth Rs 5.9 crore

The Lucknow office of the enforcement directorate (ED) on Saturday attached properties worth ₹ 5.9 crore of Yadav Singh, jailed former chief engineer of Noida and Greater Noida in a disproportionate assets case.

All the properties are in the name of PGP Charitable Trust of Yadav Singh in which his wife Kusum Lata is one of the trustees.

The ED also filed prosecution complaint against Singh, his wife Kusum and PGP Trust in a Lucknow court on Saturday.

Singh is in jail since February 2016, when he was arrested for allegedly “abusing his official position in awarding contracts and causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer.”

His wife is missing since then.

The CBI had registered the case against Singh and his family members on July 30, 2015 on the directions of the Allahabad high court.

Later, the ED had registered a separate case of disproportionate assets against him and had been probing the matter for past several months.

An ED official said the properties attached included ₹ 4.6 crore cash deposited in Indian Overseas Bank branch in Noida, two properties at Kurkunda, Mathura, two properties in Jewar, Gautambudhnagar and one office in Delhi.

He said the properties worth ₹ 17 crore is also likely to be attached soon.

Earlier, the CBI charged Singh of amassing assets that were 512.66% disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI probe revealed that Singh and his family members allegedly laundered their black money through three private limited companies, three proprietary firms and a charitable trust.

Besides Singh, his wife Kusum, two daughters Garima Bhushan and Karuna Singh, son Sunny Yadav, daughter-in-law Shrestha Singh and his chartered accountant Mohan Lal Rathi have been named as accused in the case.

Three firms — Kusum Garments, KS Ultratech and Hitchki Creations and the ‘PGP Charitable Trust’ have also been named as accused.