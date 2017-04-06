ED conducts nationwide raids against govt officials facing corruption charges

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted nationwide search against government officials facing corruption charges from various investigating bodies.

Part of a nationwide effort to halt money laundering mechanisms, ED officials raided 18 premises in 10 states including West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

According to official sources, a total of 19 names were given to sleuths by the senior most rung of the probe agency earlier this week. These names are apparently part of a long list of government officials who, in the coming days, will face action. These include retired officers of State Trading Corporation, IAS officers and senior officials of various banks.

The list, accessed by Hindustan Times, also included Anand Wachasundar, former principal chief engineer, PWD, Goa, former chairman-managing director of the State Trading Corporation Arvind Pandalai, and Ramendra Kumar, assistant project engineer of Noida authority, accused in the Yadav Singh corruption case.

"In Louis Berger bribery case, Mr Anand Wachasundar was the JICA project director. It is alleged that Mr Anand Wachasundar helped the then CM for concealing the main noting file of awarding of JICA consultancy in Goa and he, on one occasion, delivered inappropriate payment to Churchill Alemao, the then PWD minister in Goa Government,” reads the ED document.

“Most of the names in the first list are of public servants already facing corruption charges. ED is coming into picture to magnify on financial aspects of the alleged crimes. In coming days however, there will be increased action on new cases as well,” an official source told Hindustan Times.

Among those whose premises were raided on Thursday are those who are allegedly part of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam in which “government servants and ministers had allegedly misappropriated government funds and till now ED has attached proceeds of crime of over Rs 250 crore”. Similarly, raids were conducted against certain officials of the Employees Provident Fund Office (EPFO) in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, accused in cases of financial irregularities.