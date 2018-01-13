ED raids ‘comedy of errors’, officials left embarrassed, says P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that “in a comedy of errors”, the Enforcement Directorate searched his residence in Delhi in connection with a case against his son Karti but found “nothing” in the search, done to “cover up their tracks”. He said the ED officers were left “embarrassed” and “apologetic” as they could not find anything.

The ED conducted searches at multiple premises linked to Karti Chidambaram, the Congress leader’s son, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Chidambaram claimed the CBI and the ED had searched Karti’s residence in Chennai thrice so far but had found nothing there.

“They have searched premises in Chennai again but in a comedy of errors they came to search my premises in Jorbagh. Officers told me that they believed that Karti was an occupant of the house. I told them he is a resident of Chennai and I am the occupant of this house,” Chidambaram told reporters.

“Since they had the search warrant, I did not raise any objections to the search but I said I will record my protest that there is no FIR in respect of the scheduled crime registered by any investigating agency, including the CBI.”

The former Union finance minister said the Supreme Court had issued notices to the ED in cases filed by Karti on the ground that the agency had no jurisdiction over offences under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“There are obviously no proceeds of crime and the ED has no jurisdiction under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” he added.

He said that on Friday after the case was heard in the Supreme Court, he had anticipated that in view of the notices issued, the ED may “do some drama to cover up their tracks”.

He said the ED officials searched the place “including the kitchen and the bathroom and obviously they found nothing. They were embarrassed and apologetic that they found me as the occupant but they had no option but to complete the search”.

“Since they had to justify the search, they took some background papers related to a statement made by the government in Parliament in 2012-13. In Chennai also, they found nothing, seized nothing,” he claimed.

“In Chennai also, they produced a statement after their searches. Three times so far, the CBI and the ED have raided his (Karti’s) residence. They found nothing, they seized nothing. I can only compliment them.

“The officers were polite. But they were quite embarrassed and they were apologetic”.

The Congress leader also made a tongue-in-cheek remark, saying: “I will compliment them (investigating agencies) if they are able to find anything (objectionable) in raids in future”.

The central probe agency had, on December 1 last year, conducted similar searches on the premises of a relative of Karti and others in this case.

The ED case pertains to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2006 by P Chidambaram, the then finance minister.